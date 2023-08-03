MLA to hear out residents tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 2

A Janata Darbar to address the grievances faced by residents of Sector 21 to Sector 32 will be held under the chairmanship of Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at the community centre in Sector 23 here on August 4.

An official said the event was being organised to provide an opportunity to the residents to directly interact with the authorities. All officers from the district administration will be present at the event to hear and redress the grievances of residents on the spot.

“The initiative aims at fostering transparency, accountability and efficient governance by resolving issues promptly and effectively,” said an official.

