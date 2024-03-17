 MM Dhonchak moves CAT over his suspension : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

MM Dhonchak moves CAT over his suspension

MM Dhonchak moves CAT over his suspension

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 16

Presiding Officer of Debts Recovery Tribunal-II MM Dhonchak has moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the Union of India challenging the “illegal and arbitrary action” of placing his services under suspension.

Dhonchak contended that there was no reason whatsoever, except to play to the gallery with a view to please the advocates who had boycotted the tribunal presided over by him and “then expecting him to become a party to the boycott by condoning their contemptuous abstention-an expectation which could not be met by any Judge worth his salt”.

What a way to reward the law breakers, Dhonchak asserted in his plea. He submitted that the impugned order was the byproduct of the ulterior motives with a view to satisfy the “swollen ego” of the DRT Bar Association, Chandigarh.

He also described as strange that an inquiry was ordered against him even without inviting reply to chargesheet issued to him. “It is a case of carrying coals to the Newcastle. It is incomprehensible as to how new service jurisprudence can be written where a regular inquiry can be ordered even without chargesheeting an officer,” he argued.

Dhonchak added that the respondent was apparently aware of the fact that he was not in the wrong. If his version was sought at the appropriate juncture, it would not be possible to order inquiry against him with the view to show the door to him. As such, the respondent would have to cut a sorry figure.

“Being afraid of the people who were baying for the blood of the applicant, necessity became the mother of invention and thus, came into being the naked dance of the grossest abuse of power of writing the piece of abominable service jurisprudence of appointing the inquiry officer sans chargesheet and its reply. It is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse with the avowed object of getting rid of the applicant,” he added.

Dhonchak added that service jurisprudence did not permit selective disciplinary action. If charge of slowing down the recovery process, as levelled against him, was to hold the field, “many heads will roll because the record would bear that the pace of recovery in all other DRTs is slower than that of the DRT presided over by him”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college