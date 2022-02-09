Mobile snatched, juvenile nailed

Chandigarh: A juvenile has been apprehended by the UT police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. Complainant Anchal, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, reported that on February 4, she was returning home from Hallo Majra when a pedestrian snatched her mobile phone. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During the investigation, a juvenile was apprehended on Monday. He was sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25. TNS
40-year-old man found dead
Dera Bassi: A 40-year-old man, a native of Assam, was found dead in his rented room near Haripur Hinduan village. The deceased has been identified as Johnny Kitchen, a factory worker. Inspector Kulbir Singh said the deceased had come a few days ago to live in a rented room in the village. On Tuesday, he did not open the door of the room. Residents of the next room peeked inside and found him dead. The police said the body had been kept in the mortuary at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.
