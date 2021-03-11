Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

To promote the use of cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today launched a mobile “Cloth bag selling unit” from the Sector 26 grain market.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma were also present on the occasion. This initiative is part of the Environment Week celebrations, which will culminate on June 11.

Ensuring the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle), a self-help group (SHG), ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’, started the unit. The unit is being run from Ram Darbar by involving 25-30 women.

Meanwhile, flying squads of the enforcement and sanitary wings of the civic body have been deployed across the city to crack the whip on violators of the ban on plastic bags.