Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 9
To promote the use of cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today launched a mobile “Cloth bag selling unit” from the Sector 26 grain market.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma were also present on the occasion. This initiative is part of the Environment Week celebrations, which will culminate on June 11.
Ensuring the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle), a self-help group (SHG), ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’, started the unit. The unit is being run from Ram Darbar by involving 25-30 women.
Meanwhile, flying squads of the enforcement and sanitary wings of the civic body have been deployed across the city to crack the whip on violators of the ban on plastic bags.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...