Mobiles, wallets stolen at SAD office in Sec 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Several incidents of pickpocketing were reported from the SAD office in Sector 28 where the mortal remains of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal were brought on Wednesday for people to pay their last respects.

Sources said the police had received complaints of four mobile phones and wallets being stolen. The police have lodged a daily diary report at the Sector 26 police station.

A police official said these incidents were reported when the funeral procession was about to move from Sector 28. “There was a huge rush when the suspect or suspects managed to pickpocket phones and wallets,” said a police official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid his last respects to the SAD patriarch at the party office.

“We have initiated investigation to trace the suspect,” said an official.