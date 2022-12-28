Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 27

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra assessed the preparation to deal with a potential Covid wave with a new variant during the nationwide mock drill held at the District Hospital in Phase 6 here today.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur explains a point to Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during the mock drill at the Civil Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

The minister visited the 120-bed special Covid isolation ward and flu corners in the hospital and enquired about the availability of oxygen, ventilators, health staff, essential medicines, including Covid vaccination, and other Covid facilities.

There was a provision of 535 beds for Covid patients in the district at present, the minister added.

He also inspected cleanliness in the isolation ward.

In the face of a rapid increase in Covid cases in some countries, including China, the Central Government had directed states to conduct mock drills in health institutions on December 27.

Jouramajra said there were adequate arrangements at the government health institutions in the state to deal with any emergent situation. “People must not panic, as there are a total of 38 active Covid cases in the state while there was no case of new variant of Covid,” he said.

In response to a question, he said the government had no plan yet to impose any restrictions related to Covid or to make wearing masks mandatory in the state. Currently, people are being advised to wear masks and wash their hands frequently to avoid Covid.