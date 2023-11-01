Mock poll on 5% EVMs in Mohali tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 31

A mock poll on five per cent of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be conducted on November 2, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain here on Tuesday.

She stated this while reviewing the first level checking (FLC) of EVMs, which was scheduled from October 16 to November 4 at the warehouse of the District Election Office at District Administrative Complex, Mohali.

A team of engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, apprised her about the work done so far.

She said the FLC has been conducted on 1,193 of 1,247 control units and 1,705 of 2,140 ballot units. Similarly, out of 1,290 VVPATs, 1,232 units have been examined so far.

Jain said the first level checking would be completed by Wednesday evening. Then a mock poll will be conducted in the presence of political parties on 5 per cent of the machines, on which FLC has been done, on November 2.

During mock polling, 1,200 votes would be cast in one per cent machines, 1,000 votes in two per cent machines and 500 votes in the other two per cent.

