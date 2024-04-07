Model batch of 1974 holds golden jubilee reunion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Batch of 1974 got together at Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 for their historic 50th anniversary here today. GMSSS-16, or more popularly known as 16-Model, is the oldest school in Chandigarh having been established in 1954.

Nearly 80 alumni with their spouses from across India and four from the US gathered in a ground facing the auditorium for morning assembly and stood in the formation of ‘50’ for the momentous occasion, eager to reminisce, reconnect and revel in the shared experiences that have shaped their lives.

Since its inception 16-Model has been a beacon of academic excellence, community spirit, and lifelong friendships, and over the past half-century, thousands of students have walked its halls, forged lasting bonds, and embarked on journeys that have taken them to every corner of the globe, said Praveen Goyal, Additional Advocate General of Haryana.

Other prominent alumni were Padam Shri Awardee Dr Rajan Saxena, head of surgery in PGI Lucknow, and Dr Ashima Goyal, head of oral health at PGI, Chandigarh.

