  • ‘Model Sector Scheme’ to deal with 7 concerns in Panchkula

Rs 50 lakh for development of area if all criteria are met: Speaker

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reviews action taken to address seven concerns of Panchkula, at Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 21

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said the campaign regarding “seven concerns” in the city had started paying off in the past few months.

Addressing a meeting of officials of the district administration and Municipal Corporation in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat at Chandigarh, Gupta said a “Model Sector Scheme” would be launched in Panchkula to address the seven concerns — freeing the city from drugs, pollution, plastic, stray cattle, stray dogs, encroachments and slums.

The Speaker said the campaign had now become a mass movement with administrative missionaries, social organisations, educational institutions, students and industrialists also playing an active role in it.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh presented a report on drug-free Panchkula. He said the police had intensified their action against addicts and those involved in the illegal drug trade. So far, 126 FIRs had been registered in this regard. Action had been taken against 37 hookah bar operators and 272 hookahs had been seized. He said while strict action was being taken against the culprits, special efforts were being made with the efforts of the Health Department to rehabilitate the victims. The property of such criminals was also being destroyed.

The report to make Panchkula pollution-free was presented by Sudhir Mohan, regional officer, Pollution Control Board. He said while the board was making special efforts to prevent all other types of pollution along with the air, cooperation was being sought from educational institutions for an awareness campaign.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Richa Rathi presented a report on plastic-free, stray cattle-free and stray dog-free Panchkula. She said to get rid of these problems, the cooperation of the RWAs, NGOs and educational institutions was being taken. She said a model street was being considered to address the seven concerns. At this, the Speaker said that instead of model lane, model sectors would have to be built. Prizes up to Rs 50 lakh could also be given for the development of sectors meeting all criteria.

HSVP Executive Officer Manav Malik presented facts of the action taken to make Panchkula encroachment-free. He said a drive was carried out on a daily basis to remove slums from the city. In the past month, 281 slums had been removed. He said WhatsApp number 7888571296 had been issued for this and any resident could send a complaint about slums on this number. Prompt action was taken on such complaints. The HSVP was also going to launch an app for such matters.

HSVP Superintending Egineer Rajeev Sharma presented a report on making Panchkula slum-free.

