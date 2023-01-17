Modification work: Five trains temporarily re-routed via Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Five trains have temporarily been re-routed through Chandigarh and seven trains regulated. The regulated trains will have extra travel time.

According to the spokesperson of the Northern Railway, owing to non-interlocking work at Sahnewal in connection with the modification on Sahnewal-Ambala Cantt- Saharanpur section of Firozpur division, some trains will be temporarily cancelled, diverted, regulated.

Five trains will be re-routed through Chandigarh, temporarily from January 17-25. The trains, which will be regulated via Chandigarh, are JayNagar- Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express, Durg-Jammu Tawi Express and Tirupati Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express from January 17 and 24. New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karmabhoomi Express will be routed via Chandigarh on January 18 and Durg-Udhampur Express will be routed via the city on January 18 and 25.

On regular days, these trains used to follow Ambala-Rajpura-Sahnewal-Ludhiana Section skipping Chandigarh but during the diversion these trains will be diverted from Ambala to Chandigarh. On down journey, they will be diverted from Sahnewal to Chandigarh.

Besides, seven trains will be regulated with extra travel time from 25 to 195 minutes.

Nagaur-Amritsar AC Superfast Express has been regulated for 60 minutes on January 21, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express regulated for 95 minutes, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express regulated for 30 minutes, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express regulated for 145 minutes, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express regulated for 80 minutes, JayNagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express regulated for 195 minutes on January 24 and New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Karnabhoomi Express regulated for 25 minutes on January 25.