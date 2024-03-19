Modi’s pic removed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Acting on a complaint of violation of model code of conduct made on the C Vigil App by city advocate Pankaj Chandgothia, a team of the Election Commission today removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the website of the Consumer Court office. Advocate Chandgothia said PM Modi was the star campaigner of the BJP and his name was always used in BJP’s slogans, hence the use of his picture on a government website or government channel was a violation of the code of conduct.

