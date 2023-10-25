Modular kitchen not up to mark, Chandigarh firm told to cough up Rs 50,000

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, directed Spacewood Modern Living Furniture (Modular Kitchen), Chandigarh, to pay compensation to a Mohali resident for not preparing the modular kitchen as per the promise made by it.

Sawan Kumar Verma, in his complaint, said he gave the order of preparing a customised modular kitchen to the opposite party (OP) and paid Rs 20,000 in advance. He said the OP took the measurement of the kitchen and accordingly a layout was prepared to construct a customised modular kitchen at his house.

The OP also provided 3D prints of the kitchen depicting its colour and finish. Verma paid another Rs 50,000 on January 21, 2020 and Rs 1 lakh on March 5, 2020. The kitchen was agreed to be delivered within a time span of six weeks from the date of payment of first installment, but they failed to do so.

Verma made full and final payment of Rs 1,51,389 to the OP against receipt dated May 29, 2020. In all, he paid Rs 4,71,389 to the company.

After a few days, unassembled kitchen was delivered to him and to his utter dismay, the material used was of substandard quality and was damaged at various places and had scratches over its surface. He contacted the OP who assured that the best quality material was used and in case any material was found to be of low quality, the same would be replaced within the warranty period of 10 years. The material was not as per the quotation, Verma alleged.

On an enquiry, he discovered that the workers who prepared the kitchen were not employees of the OP, rather they were hired on a daily basis from open market. Verma raised an objection with the OP, but to no effect.

The company, in its reply, denied all charges. It said it completed the entire kitchen work as per the demand and requirement of complainant and after full satisfaction, he acknowledged the same and made full payment. Thereafter, after-sales service was provided and all minor issues were rectified up to their satisfaction, it claimed.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said on the application of the complainant a local commissioner was appointed to submit the status report after an inspection.

The commission on the basis of the report said there were certain shortcomings and deficiencies on the part of the OP while preparing the kitchen. It would be just and proper if the complainant was awarded a lump sum Rs 50,000 on account of the shortcomings and deficiencies in the kitchen and compensation for the mental agony and harassment being suffered by him.

#Mohali