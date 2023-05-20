Moga claim cricket title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Moga defeated Bathinda by nine wickets to win the Punjab State Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament at PCA stadium. Batting first, Bathinda lads bundled out for 81 runs in 33.1 overs. Manish Sheoran (17) and Kamaljit Singh (16) were the two notable scorers for the side.

In reply, Moga scored 85/1 in 10.1 overs. Jaskaranvir Singh scored unbeaten 44 off 43 balls, while Manpreet Singh Johal added 31 off 19 balls.