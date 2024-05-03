Moga win U-16 inter-district meet at Mullanpur cricket stadium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

Moga lads won the Punjab State Inter District U-16 Cricket Tournament by recording a 113-run win over Sangrur at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Batting first, the Moga team posted 145 before getting all out in 82.5 overs. Harpreet Singh (35 off 69 balls with four boundaries), Tanush Mangla (31 off 70 balls with four boundaries) and Aryan Arora (25 off 79 balls) were the main contributors in the first innings for Moga. Sahibjotveer Singh was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 4/45, while Dakshesh Saini (3/29), Avesh Shah (2/37) and Imam Tahir (1/29) were the other wicket-takers.

In reply, the Sangrur lads bundled out at 95 in 51.4 overs. Rakshit Lamba (58 off 118 balls with six boundaries and a six) was the sole main scorer for the side. Harpreet Singh picked 4/23, while Arora (2/8) and Japneet Singh Gill (2/19) shared equal wickets. Tanmay Goyal and Vishvpartap Singh Sandhu claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In their second innings, Moga posted 183 in 88.4 overs to set a 234-run target for Sangrur. Harpreet came up with a brilliant 137 off 267 balls with nine boundaries and four sixes. Tahir (4/60) and Sahibjotveer Singh (3/45) picked wickets for the bowling side. Chasing the target, Sangrur lads were restricted at 120 in 41.4 overs. Rakshit Lamba (54 off 79 balls with five boundaries and two sixes) and Umesh Gill (17 off 28 balls with four boundaries) were the main scorers. Tanmay Goyal (4/39) and Vishavpartap Singh Sandhu (3/46) remained the leading wicket-takers, while Harpreet Singh took 2/24.

Surjit Rai, honorary joint secretary, PCA, awarded the winners and the runners-up team with a prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

