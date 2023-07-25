 Moga youth held for eloping with minor : The Tribune India

Moga youth held for eloping with minor

Moga youth held for eloping with minor

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

The police have arrested a 23-year-old Moga youth for eloping with a minor girl hailing from Kharar and impregnating her. The police arrested the youth after one year near the Kharar area after the girl’s mother complained to the court that her daughter had been calling her on phone and asking her to withdraw the case filed against the youth in the court.

The police arrested the youth on July 21. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial remand after two-police custody today. It has now emerged that the youth was HIV positive. The suspect would be produced in court on July 26.

