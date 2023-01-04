Chandigarh: MOH building renovation work starts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The Municipal Corporation Mayor, Sarbjit Kaur, today formally started the renovation work of the building of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing.

The Municipal Corporation will be spending about Rs 6.11 crore on the renovation of the wing. The Mayor said it was long due as the sanitation staff and officials used to work in a dilapidated building. They had been demanding renovation of the office, the Mayor added.

After renovation of the building, the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Vinay Mohan, along with his staff, would be shifted from the civic body building to the renovated place.

At present, they are working from the sixth floor of the Municipal Corporation building. Later, the sixth floor of the Municipal Corporation building would be used by the staff members of other wings.