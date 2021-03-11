Mohali: 15-day certificate course for badminton coaches ends

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

A 15-day certificate course for badminton coaches concluded at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, here, today.

As many as 56 trainee coaches attended the course under the supervision of badminton coach Surinder Mahajan.

The course was conducted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), NIS, Patiala, from April 21 to May 4.

Earlier, Senior Executive Director, NIS, Patiala,

and other officials, including Dr IP Nagi, Dr Mahesh Jately and badminton coach Shahnaz, also shared their experience with the coaching graduates.

Meanwhile, certificates were awarded to all coaches, who completed the course with enthusiasm.

“All participants have a good response and had shown great interest in learning important tips about coaching,” said Mahajan.

“It was a great learning platform to known about the new trends of badminton training during this period,” said Vikas, one of the trainees.