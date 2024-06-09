Mohali: 2 brothers held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested two brothers and recovered seven stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from them on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Surinder Kumar and Balwinder Kumar, residents of Patiala. Complainant Anoop Kaundal of Amardeep Colony said he was talking on his mobile phone while walking towards Dera Bassi on Thursday morning. In the meantime, two motorcycle-borne youths arrived there and fled after snatching his cellphone. TNS

Man duped of Rs 9.22 lakh

Chandigarh: An Uttarakhand resident Jitendra Kumar alleged that Vikas Sharma, owner of Immigration Solution, Sector 17-C, Mannat and others cheated him of Rs 9.22 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A cheating case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in this connection. TNS

Panipat resident cheated of Rs 7.43L

Chandigarh: A Panipat resident Devender Kumar alleged that Kulvir Singh Kaura, Reet, Damanpreet and others of Vast Visa Immigration Solution, Sector 17-C, cheated him of Rs 7.43 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A cheating case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in this regard. TNS

One booked for thrashing woman

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra woman alleged that Rakesh Kumar thrashed her at her house on June 7. The complainant got injured in the incident and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case of rioting was registered against Rakesh at the Mani Majra police station in this connection. TNS

Three booked for rioting

Chandigarh: A Sector 49-C woman alleged that Varsha, a resident of the same sector and two other suspects identified as Kunal and Kannu thrashed her at a park near her residence on May 5. The complainant was injured in the incident and admitted to the Government Multispecialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment. A case of rioting has been registered at the Sector 49 police station against the three suspects. TNS

Bicycle stolen from house

Chandigarh: A Sector 46-C resident Yashpal Singh Rana complained to the police that an unknown person stole his bicycle from his residence on June 3. A case of theft has been registered against unknown suspect at the Sector 34 police station in this regard. TNS

Man loses mobile phone to snatcher

Chandigarh: A Burail resident Piara Singh complained to the police that an unknown person snatched his mobile phone near AKSIP School on May 26. A case of snatching has been registered at the Sector 34 police station in this connection.

