Mohali: 2 nabbed with 18 stolen cellphones

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

The police arrested two youths and recovered 18 stolen mobile phones from their possession here today.

A case has been registered against the suspects, identified as Akash Bawa, a resident of Kharar, and Vimal Gupta, under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC at the Balongi police station.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said Balongi resident Des Raj said two cellphones were stolen from his house on August 26. When he tried to nab the miscreant, he disclosed his identity as Akash Bawa before fleeing. The police arrested him and recovered three stolen mobile phones from him. During interrogation, he disclosed that he used to handover these phones to Kharar resident Vikas Gupta, who used to further sell these. The police recovered 15 mobile phones from Gupta.

#Kharar