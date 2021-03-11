Mohali: 2 of Bishnoi gang held with two pistols, mobike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The police have arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered two pistols and a stolen motorcycle from them. The suspects have been identified as Muktsar residents Manjinder Singh (24), and Dilabg Singh (29).

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station on March 29. The duo has been remanded in five-day police custody.

The police said the duo was planning to extort money from people in Mohali and other areas, but was held during a naka recently. They were allegedly working for the Bishnoi gang for the past one year.

Dilbagh Singh has earlier been booked in cases of rape, theft, rioting and fraud in 2011 and 2019. The police said a .30 bore pistol and two live rounds, a 315 bore pistol and one round and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them.