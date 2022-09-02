Mohali: 2 peddlers held with 4-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The local police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers — Vinod Kumar (38) and Suresh Chand (45), both hailing from MP — with 4 kg opium. Dera Bassi police station SHO Balveer Singh said a suspect coming from the Ambala side dumped a paper bag on seeing a checkpoint at Jawaharpur village. He was arrested with 2.6 kg opium. Another suspect was held with 1.4 kg opium at a barricade near the Dera Bassi bus stand. Two cases under the NDPS Act have been registered. TNS

One nabbed for snatching phone

Chandigarh: The police arrested Anuj Singh (20), a native of Uttar Pradesh, for snatching a mobile phone from a man in Daria on Wednesday night. The complainant, Raj Kumar Verma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had come to the city for some official work and was staying at a hotel in Daria. He was out for a walk when the suspect snatched his phone. On the basis of information provided by a taxi driver, Aman, the police managed to nab the suspect. The Police Department rewarded Aman with Rs 5,000 on Thursday. TNS

Cong councillor, others booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Congress councillor Sachin Galve, along with Rahul Kumar, Ujagar, Sikander, Sarvotam Rana, Mukul Chauhan, Anurag and two unidentified persons, all students of Panjab University, for blocking a public way on the PU campus on August 31. On a complaint of Chief Security Officer Vikram Singh, a case was registered at Sector 11 police station. TNS

Valuables stolen from house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house in Maloya. The complainant, Ishwar Singh (65), stated that Rs 5,000, gold jewellery, a mobile phone and a locket were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case. TNS

3 snatchers land in UT police net

Chandigarh: Three scooter-borne youths have been arrested for snatching mobile phones and cash after thrashing three cyclists who were returning home from work. The complainant, Ram Milan of Kaimbwala, who works at a restaurant in Sector 7, was going back home with his colleagues Akash and Parakash, when three persons on a scooter stopped them on the road separating Sector 7 and 8. The suspects thrashed the victims and snatched two mobile phones and Rs 1,070 from them. The police were informed about the incident and the suspects, identified as Aditya (18), Sunny (22) and Deepak (22), all residents of Ram Darbar, were arrested. The police said Aditya was a habitual offender as a case of dacoity and another case of burglary were registered against him in Chandigarh. TNS

PUTA writes to varsity VC

Chandigarh: The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written a letter to the Panjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor condemning manhandling of some protesting students by UT police personnel at the Student Centre here on Wednesday. “We are shocked to know about the most uncivilised acts committed by the police against our own students, who were agitating on the campus. Such acts are bound to damage the age-old legacy of this great institution. We reiterate that the intellectual, dialogic and democratic legacy of Panjab University be preserved,” stated the letter. TNS

Basketball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association will organise selection trials to select junior basketball probable squad. The trials will be held on September 3 at New Public School, Sector 18. Players born on or after January 1, 2004, and presently studying in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in the trials. Players are advised to bring their original school ID card & birth certificate issued by the Municipal Corporation. After the completion of the camp, the selected players will represent Chandigarh in the 72nd North Zone Junior National Basketball Championship at Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) from October 13 to 17.

