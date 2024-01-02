Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 1

As many as 423 vehicle owners were challaned for various traffic offences, including 59 for drunken driving, during a special drive by the Mohali police on New Year’s Eve.

In all 1,237 challans were issued on December 29, 30 and 31. As many as 135 persons were challaned for drunken driving. On December 30, 409 persons were challaned, including 47 for drunken driving. On December 29, 405 persons were challaned, including 29 for drunken driving. The police said a total of 135 persons had been challaned for drunken driving in the past three days.

The police divided the district into six circles and deputed six SP-rank officers, 12 DSP-rank officers, 22 SHOs and 985 police personnel to maintain law and order on New Year’s Eve.

As many as 57 checkpoints were set up to keep a check on anti-social elements. SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said police patrol parties were deployed at crowded places and markets. At the checkpoints, arrangements were made for videography, alcometers and e-challan machines.

