Mohali academy win by 162 runs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

Taranpreet Singh contributed a quick fire 98 runs to help Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy defeat JPSA Cricket Academy, Dera Bassi, by 162 runs in the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone U-25 Memorial Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, the Mohali-based team scored 359 for six wickets in 45 overs. Taranpreet scored 98 off 60 deliveries. His innings was well supported by Jap Ji (76), Mohit (76) and Jaiveer Bhinder (55). Tanu and Vinay Singh took two wickets each.

In reply, JPSA Academy posted 197 runs before getting all out in 14 overs. Vinay Singh (71), Sharan (31), Priyanshu Singh (23) and Pratham (23) were the main scorers. Gurkirat Romana claimed three wickets for 31 runs.