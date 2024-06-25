Mohali Administration kicks off cleaning of stormwater pipes

Mohali, June 24
To give city residents a big relief from the prolonged and persistent problem of rainwater entering their houses every year due to a lack of proper drainage, especially in Phase 5 and Phase 11 here, MLA Kulwant Singh started the de-silting of the storm-water pipeline from Gurdwara Singh Shaheeda to Kumbhran Chowk. The MLA said the estimated cost for the project is Rs 3.40 crore.
The MLA said MC officials in Phases 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 11 as well as Sectors 70 and 71 have been instructed to address the issue of storm water entering homes. He said they have been instructed to clean the pipeline within a week.
