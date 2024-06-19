Mohali admn issues heatwave warning

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 18

The District Administration has cautioned residents to take precautions to avoid the heat wave. DC Aashika Jain advised residents to keep tabs on the on weather updates through the National Disaster Management Authority’s Sachet (https://sachet.ndma.gov.in). She said residents could also use the SACHET mobile phone application.

