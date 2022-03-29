Mohali admn reviews progress of banks for quarter ending Dec

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 28

The district administration today reviewed the progress of all banks under the Annual Credit Scheme for the quarter ending December, 2021, during a meeting of the District Advisory Committee convened by the Lead Bank Office, Punjab National Bank, Mohali, at the District Administrative Complex here.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADC (D) Himanshu Aggarwal in which district coordinators of all banks were present in the meeting.

Aggarwal advised the banks to settle pending applications under government-sponsored schemes such as Kisan Credit Card to Dairy Farmers, Self-Help Group Credit Linkage, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and the Prime Minister Swanidhi.

Upkar Singh, chief LDM, said the district had surpassed the target of the priority sector by achieving 54.20 per cent against the national target of 40 per cent. He said the credit-to-deposit ratio was 61.33 per cent against the national target of 60 per cent and added that under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, loans had been sanctioned to 32,693 beneficiaries till December 31, 2021.

He said 2,03,785 and 76,867 beneficiaries were covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, respectively, till December 31. He also urged the banks to pay special attention to the social security schemes launched by the Central Government.

Parvinder Kaur Nagra, District Development Manager, NABARD, informed about the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund Scheme which aims at medium term investment in post-harvest management infrastructure and viable projects for community farm assets through incentive and financial assistance, respectively.

She also discussed about joint liability groups, self-help groups and sector development plans in relation to dairy and poly houses to improve the agricultural infrastructure in the country. —