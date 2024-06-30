Mohali admn to plant over 2 lakh saplings on non-forest land

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

In a bid to enhance the green cover in the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Viraj S Tidke planted a mango sapling in the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, today on behalf of the District Red Cross Society. The event marked the beginning of a tree plantation drive in the district, with a target of planting approximately 2.08 lakh trees on non-forest land.

Tidke emphasised the importance of tree plantation in maintaining a healthy environment. “The administration is committed to increasing the green cover in Mohali, and we aim to plant around 2.08 lakh trees in the coming days,” he said.

