Mohali: Advit logs easy win in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

Second seed Haryana’s Advit Tiwari defeated Chandigarh’s Kavin Grover 6-3, 6-2 in the boys’ U-14 category on the opening day of Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship.

Third seed Trishubh Kumar also marched ahead by defeating Jahan Jolly 6-0, 6-0 and Aditya Singh of Punjab ousted Dhruv Beotra 6-2, 6-2. Kanwar Singh of Chandigarh defeated Saksham Gupta 6-3, 6-0 and Punjab’s Hridhay outplayed Samarvir Singh 6-1, 6-0. Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur easily moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Akshpreet Singh 6-2, 6-0 and Haryana’s Jaskirat Singh defeated Ashish Kumar 7-5, 6-2. Punjab’s Samarvir Singh outplayed Krishansh Batra 6-1, 6-1 and Gaurish Madaan defeated Vedant Jivani 6-3, 6-1. Vrishin Awasthi had to struggle hard before defeating Mohit 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, while Chandigarh’s Divyansh Dhupar defeated Ketan Kalia 6-3, 6-4.