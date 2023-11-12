Mohali AIMS, cancer hospital sign MoU

Mohali, November 11
Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (Tata Memorial Centre) at New Chandigarh formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research collaboration.
Dr Bhavneet Bharti, Director-Principal, AIMS, said the MoU delineated specific areas of cooperation, such as faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, resource sharing and collaborative publications. It would also define the roles, responsibilities and contributions of each party, she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China
2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...