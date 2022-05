Mohali: Akshat defeats Yash in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

Top seed Haryana’s Akshat Dhull defeated Yash Patel without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0) in a boys’ U-18 first round match during the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championships.

Punjab’s Anuj Pal defeated Ankit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh (6-1, 6-4) and Haryana’s Hiren Malik ousted Harsh Singh (6-1, 6-4). Delhi’s Yash Rana overpowered a tough challenge by Punjab’s Kanwarpratap Singh (6-0, 0-6, 6-2), while Punjab’s Aryan Aggarwal outplayed Anant Gupta (7-6(2), 6-2). Tarun Tata recorded a comeback (2-6, 7-5, 7-6(3)) win over Vansh Sharma and Haryana’s Abhinav Sharma defeated Trishubh Kumar (6-3, 6-1). Third seed Maharashtra’s Parth Kumar easily defeated Sankalp Nair (6-2, 6-2) and Anirudh Sangra ousted Vishrut Sai (6-0, 6-1).

Arshdeep logs easy win

In the boys’ U-16 first round group, Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh easily defeated Punjab’s Kanwarpratap Singh (6-1, 6-4). Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar recorded (6-1, 6-0) victory over Yash Patel, while Akansh Subramanian of Gujarat defeated Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary (6-0, 6-1). Vansh Sharma defeated Ayush Singh (6-2, 6-2) and Vismay Nair easily overpowered Dhruv Beotra (6-3, 6-3). Ankit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh’s Abhinav Sangra (6-4, 7-5).

Results

Boys’ U-14: Pragun Thakur bt Akansh Subramanian (2-6, 6-3, 6-2), Karen Singh bt Amrat Chaudhary (6-1, 6-3), Arnav Bishnoi bt Gundeep Garg (6-2, 6-2), Priyansh bt Aditya Iyengar (7-5, 6-3), Nachiket Gore bt Param Sidana (7-5, 6-3), Ayaan Giridhar bt Akshaj Subramanian (2-6, 6-3, 7-5), Agnivesh Bhardwaj bt Sael Gajinkar (6-1, 6-0).

Boys’ U-16: Akshaj Subramanian bt Aarav Bishnoi (6-1, 6-0), Yash Rana bt Dilshaan Singh (6-1, 6-1), Sail Gajinkar bt Param Sidana (6-0, 6-2), Arnav Bishnoi bt Aaditya Iyengar (6-1, 6-0), Anuj Pal bt Harsh Singh (6-1, 6-0).