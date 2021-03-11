Mohali: Akshat moves into tennis final

Mohali, May 5
Top seed Haryana’s Akshat Dhull defeated third seed Maharashtra’s Parth Kumar in a tough outing to reach into the boys’ U-18 final on the penultimate day of the AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship.
Dhull lost the first set 4-6, but registered a comeback with a 7-6 (5,) 6-4 victory. Fourth seed Anirudh Sangra, meanwhile, easily won his semifinal against Maharashtra’s Ayaan Giridhar 6-0, 6-4. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Anandita Sharma defeated Kritika Katoch 6-1, 6-0 and top seed Ira Chadha ousted Visma Sri 6-4, 7-5. In the girls’ U-18 semis, Anandita Sharma defeated Ankita Kumari of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-2 and Visma outplayed Bhakti Santosh 6-1, 6-4.
