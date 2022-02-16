Mohali an IT hub only under BJP rule: Sanjeev Vashisht

Mohali, February 15
If Mohali is to become an IT hub as well as a hub of other industries, then it is possible under the BJP government only. The youth of Mohali will get the best employment opportunities, said Sanjeev Vashisht, BJP candidate from Mohali, during his election campaign today.
Vashisht said his focus would be on the all-round development of the constituency. Residents of Mohali were disappointed by the working of the Congress government and its policies. People also understood the tactics of AAP which had announced “fake” guarantees. The Congress developed Punjab on paper only.
He said if the BJP government was formed, all streets would be well-lit and equipped with CCTV cameras. It would be ensured that every household got potable water and drainage system was overhauled on priority. —
