Mai Bhago armed forces institute, Mohali, gets new chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Maj Gen Jasbir Singh Sandhu (retd) has been appointed as the director of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali. He took over from Maj Gen IP Singh, whose term of engagement has ended.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Maj Gen Sandhu has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion and an Infantry brigade in Jammu and Kashmir and an Infantry division in Punjab. As a Brigadier, he has also had a stint with the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

