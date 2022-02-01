Mohali: Balbir Sidhu of Congress files his nomination

Mohali, January 31

Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress, who is contesting the Mohali Assembly elections for the fourth time, is the second richest candidate among all 12 candidates who have filed their nomination papers till Monday.

Sidhu has declared his movable and immovable assets worth Rs25.92 crore. He does not own a car and has only a tractor worth Rs25 lakh in his name.

Sidhu has mentioned in his affidavit that he was booked in a murder case in 2010 but in the inquiries conducted by both the Punjab Police and the CBI, it was found that he was not involved in the crime.

As per his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs1.77 crore, including Rs2.75 lakh in cash, Rs5.03 lakh in his Axis Bank savings account, Rs3.35 lakh as 50 per cent share in Central Coop Bank, Rs17 lakh in Axis Bank as election amount, gold worth Rs20.09 lakh and two gas agencies worth Rs64 lakh.

Sidhu has declared his immovable assets, including commercial property, worth Rs24.15 crore. His spouse has moveable as well as immovable assets worth Rs4 crore. He has also declared that he and his spouse’s liabilities are of about Rs1.40 crore in the form of bank loans. — TNS

42 have filed papers

Mohali: The District Election Officer-cum-DC Isha Kalia said 14 nominations, three from Kharar, eight from Mohali and three from Dera Bassi, were filed on Monday. As many as 42 nominations have been filed in the district so far.