Mohali barber held for murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

The police arrested Kandala hair dresser Aamir Khan (25), who was absconding in the murder case of Bakarpur resident Gurjant Singh (28) since November 23. The victim was found dead on the road near the shop of the suspect in Kandala with his belongings.

Cops said the suspect, a resident of Nadiali, was absconding since the incident. Complainant Jasbir Singh, the brother of the victim, said on November 23, he had received a phone call from an acquaintance of the suspect stating that he was lying unconscious near Aamir’s salon.

Gurjant was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police scanned CCTV footage and found that the victim remained inside the shop for two hours during which time the suspect downed the shutter. Later, he dragged the body to and dumped it near the road before fleeing.

City-1 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said: “The suspect was arrested on December 1. He was produced in a court and sent to police remand. A post-mortem report is yet to arrive. It will help establish the exact cause of death.”

The DSP added: “It is supected that the duo consumed liquor or an intoxicating substance that day. There was a minor dispute over Rs 10,000 between them but the motive is being probed.”

A case under Sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the suspect at the Sohana police station on November 23.

#Aamir Khan #Mohali