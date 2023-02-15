Mohali carjacking ‘mastermind’ held

Mohali, February 14
The police have arrested the kingpin of a car snatching gang involved in several carjacking incidents at gunpoint in Mohali in past one year.
The suspect, identified as Arvinder Sodhi, alias Bodi, is a resident of Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district.
The CIA team arrested Sodhi near Kharar on the night of February 12 and seized four pistols and 10 live rounds from his possession. Arvind was involved in three incidents of carjacking at gunpoint in Mohali and an Arms Act case in Fazilka, said the police.
DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu said: “Sodhi is a proclaimed offender with six FIRs registered against him. He is the kingpin of the gang that snatched cars at gunpoint on two consecutive nights of November 24 and 25 in Mohali. On December 8, he again snatched a car. Already there is an Arms Act case against him at the Jalalabad city police station.”
On December 23, the police had arrested three youths, other members of the gang, for their alleged involvement in incidents of carjacking in the district. Four cars, three pistols and 24 live rounds have been recovered from them.
