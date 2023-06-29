Mohali caught in webs of wire

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 28

Loosely hanging wires on trees, power poles and high-mast posts in Mohali pose a threat to residents and road users, besides marring the landscape of the city.

Webs of cables of cable TV and internet service providers can be seen in almost all markets of the city. Tree branches too have not been left untouched as these offer free infrastructure.

In Phase 9, near the PCA stadium, loose wires can be seen hanging from tree branches. A little further in Phase 10, wires have been hung permanently on a cemented pole of the PSPCL. Near the fire station in Sohana village, a cemented electricity pole bears the burden of unauthorised wire mess.

Phase 9 in Mohali

Local residents are fed up of these eyesores, to which officials of the Mohali Municipal Corporation have turned a blind eye.

“They ruin the outlook of the markets and pose risk to citizens in residential areas. Strict action needs to be taken against the violators and if the violation is repeated, the contractors or firms should be blacklisted,” said Sartaj Dhillon, a Phase 10 resident.

Phase 10 in Mohali

Phase 9 resident Dr NK Kalsi said, “In HIG flats, a telephone service provider has connected a junction box to a cemented pole of the PSPCL. I noticed it while getting a fault repaired near the power lines. It is clearly endangering the lives of people here. Who will be responsible if something untoward happens here?”

In Phase 7, mazes of wires can be seen in the residential area opposite the library.

MC officials said they were taking action against the errant firms, but the number of repeat offenders was very high.