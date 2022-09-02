Mohali civic body buys two machines to clean sewers

Mohali, September 1
The local Municipal Corporation has purchased two machines at a cost of Rs 80 lakh for cleaning sewers and drains.
The machines were given to the public health wing in the presence of Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...