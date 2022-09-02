Mohali civic body buys two machines to clean sewers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 1

The local Municipal Corporation has purchased two machines at a cost of Rs 80 lakh for cleaning sewers and drains.

The machines were given to the public health wing in the presence of Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur.

