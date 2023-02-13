Mohali Clash: Cops, protesters dig in heels, locals bear brunt

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 12

There is no sign of things getting back to normal for residents of six sectors — 51, 52, 53 and 61, Phases 3A and 8 — on the periphery who have been facing inconvenience on a daily basis owing to roadblocks, snarl-ups and detours for the past five days due to the ongoing protest by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists.

It has been over a month since the morcha members and police came face to face at the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Sectors 51 and 52. The road dividing Sectors 52 and 53 has also been shut since February 8 following a clash.

The road at the border has been barricaded, with tipper trucks plugging gaps, and anti-riot police manning it round the clock as activists seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ stage a two-hour daily sit-in as a mark of protest.

In just days, the protesters have opened up a new front on the Chandigarh-Mohali border with police merely standing as spectators.

While the perpetrators of the February 8 violence are yet to be brought to book, the top brass of UT Administration, including Adviser Dharam Pal and DGP Praveer Ranjan, is busy attending a polo tournament and an alumni meet.

Besides a two-pronged front on the ground, morcha has stamped its presence on Google Maps as well. The police today installed CCTV cameras to keep round-the-clock vigil on the movement of protesters in Sector 52-53. In the afternoon, the access to the road leading to Sector 52-53 was restricted for pedestrians, with a chain tied to the iron poles but later removed. After horsemen had created a ruckus on February 8, mounted police were stationed in large numbers at the scene today.

“Earlier only one road was blocked, but now the one separating Sectors 52 and 53 has been barricaded as well. Daily protests and blockades are leading to inconvenience to local residents. The traffic on this stretch has become chaotic. Every turn and intersection is clogged. Everyday a new blockade comes up,” says Harjit Bajwa, a Sector 52 resident.

“The administration and police have been reduced to the job of erecting barricades. The protesters’ loudspeakers are blaring from morning till evening, putting residents to inconvenience. Children’s exams are fast approaching, the authorities need to resolve the matter soon,” says Biswajeet Choudhary, a Sector 51 resident.

