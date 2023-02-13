 Mohali Clash: Cops, protesters dig in heels, locals bear brunt : The Tribune India

Mohali Clash: Cops, protesters dig in heels, locals bear brunt

Mounted cops of the Punjab Police on way to the protest site of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on road separating Sectors 52 and 53 near UT border on Sunday. Photos: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 12

There is no sign of things getting back to normal for residents of six sectors — 51, 52, 53 and 61, Phases 3A and 8 — on the periphery who have been facing inconvenience on a daily basis owing to roadblocks, snarl-ups and detours for the past five days due to the ongoing protest by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists.

A young protester draws cops’ attention in Mohali.

It has been over a month since the morcha members and police came face to face at the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Sectors 51 and 52. The road dividing Sectors 52 and 53 has also been shut since February 8 following a clash.

The road at the border has been barricaded, with tipper trucks plugging gaps, and anti-riot police manning it round the clock as activists seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ stage a two-hour daily sit-in as a mark of protest.

In just days, the protesters have opened up a new front on the Chandigarh-Mohali border with police merely standing as spectators.

A CCTV camera being installed at protest site in Sector 52-53.

While the perpetrators of the February 8 violence are yet to be brought to book, the top brass of UT Administration, including Adviser Dharam Pal and DGP Praveer Ranjan, is busy attending a polo tournament and an alumni meet.

Personnel of the Special Operations Group at the Sector 52-53 road on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Besides a two-pronged front on the ground, morcha has stamped its presence on Google Maps as well. The police today installed CCTV cameras to keep round-the-clock vigil on the movement of protesters in Sector 52-53. In the afternoon, the access to the road leading to Sector 52-53 was restricted for pedestrians, with a chain tied to the iron poles but later removed. After horsemen had created a ruckus on February 8, mounted police were stationed in large numbers at the scene today.

“Earlier only one road was blocked, but now the one separating Sectors 52 and 53 has been barricaded as well. Daily protests and blockades are leading to inconvenience to local residents. The traffic on this stretch has become chaotic. Every turn and intersection is clogged. Everyday a new blockade comes up,” says Harjit Bajwa, a Sector 52 resident.

Daily chaos on roads

Daily protests and blockades are leading to inconvenience to locals. Traffic has become chaotic. Every turn and intersection is clogged. Everyday a new blockade comes up. Harjit Bajwa, a Sector 52 resident

“The administration and police have been reduced to the job of erecting barricades. The protesters’ loudspeakers are blaring from morning till evening, putting residents to inconvenience. Children’s exams are fast approaching, the authorities need to resolve the matter soon,” says Biswajeet Choudhary, a Sector 51 resident.

CCTV cameras, mounted cops & more

  • After Feb 8 violence, cops have installed CCTV cameras to keep round-the-clock vigil on movement of protesters in Sector 52-53
  • In afternoon, access to road leading to Sector 52-53 was restricted for pedestrians using a chain, which was later removed
  • Mounted police have been stationed in large numbers in a bid to tackle horsemen who had created a ruckus on February 8

Don't Miss

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

