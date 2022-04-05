Mohali: Congress protests rising fuel prices

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, held a protest against rising inflation due to alleged wrong policies of the Union Government, at the main lights of Amb Chowk in Phase 7 here today.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dharna caused a traffic jam in Phase 7, causing inconvenience to the commuters during the severe heat conditions.

Addressing protesters, former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the BJP-led Central Government had broken the back of common man by continuously increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. He said it was surprising that during the past five months, when elections were conducted in five states, the prices of petroleum products had not gone up despite rising oil prices in the international market since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Balbir Sidhu said AAP, which came to power by showing dreams to the people of Punjab, was not fulfilling any of its promises, including providing 300 units of electricity free of cost.

Former District Congress Committee president Deepinder Singh Dhillon, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, district Youth Congress president Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu and Kharar Market Committee president Harkesh Chand Machhil were among those present on the occasion. —