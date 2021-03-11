Mohali continues to brave power outages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 11

Electricity continues to play hide and seek with the residents of Mohali as frequent power outages for hours in Zirakpur, Kharar, Nayagaon, Mullanpur, Mohali and in rural areas have made their life miserable.

Residents said power cuts in peak summer hours has thrown life out of gear and there was no sign of respite.

Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Shivalik City, Kharar, said, “It has been almost a week. The power kept tripping throughout the day today. The voltage is so low that even fans are moving at a snail’s pace.”

Balongi resident Rajni Kamboj said, “We have never seen such a situation. There was no power whole night. The supply was restored around 11am today but it was gone again at 3:30 pm.”

Baltana, Dhakoli and Peer Muchalla residents had a similar grouse.

Vikas Aggarwal of Nirmal Chaya, VIP Road, said, “It appears that the situation has gone out of the hands of the PSPCL staff. They are no longer capable of catering to our requirements even though they are charging exorbitant amount.”

Lohgarh residents said there was no power from 1 am to 8 am yesterday.