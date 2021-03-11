Mohali continues to brave power outages

Mohali, June 11
Electricity continues to play hide and seek with the residents of Mohali as frequent power outages for hours in Zirakpur, Kharar, Nayagaon, Mullanpur, Mohali and in rural areas have made their life miserable.
Residents said power cuts in peak summer hours has thrown life out of gear and there was no sign of respite.
Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Shivalik City, Kharar, said, “It has been almost a week. The power kept tripping throughout the day today. The voltage is so low that even fans are moving at a snail’s pace.”
Balongi resident Rajni Kamboj said, “We have never seen such a situation. There was no power whole night. The supply was restored around 11am today but it was gone again at 3:30 pm.”
Baltana, Dhakoli and Peer Muchalla residents had a similar grouse.
Vikas Aggarwal of Nirmal Chaya, VIP Road, said, “It appears that the situation has gone out of the hands of the PSPCL staff. They are no longer capable of catering to our requirements even though they are charging exorbitant amount.”
Lohgarh residents said there was no power from 1 am to 8 am yesterday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...