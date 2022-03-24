Mohali: Cop killed in car crash

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 23

A 50-year-old police sub-inspector posted in Sirhind died while a city resident sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary tipper-truck near Rayat and Bahra Group of Colleges in Kharar around 12:30 am on Wednesday.

SI Pawan Kumar and Yadwinder Singh, who was driving the car, were rushed to a hospital where the cop was declared dead. Yadwinder is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

Pawan Kumar

The police said the duo was on their way to a religious place in Una from Chandigarh. “The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to nab the truck driver.

The 50-year-old hailing from Saneta village in Mohali is survived by a son and a daughter and his wife,” said Ashok Kumar, SHO, Sadar Kharar. His colleagues said Pawan had served in the CIA staff of the Mohali police and was an active member of the Special Task Force (STF).

A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC at the Sadar Kharar police station.