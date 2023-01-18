 Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders : The Tribune India

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Traffic police ASI Sukhdev Lahoria has written, sung and composed song “Traffic Challan” for the Road Safety Week, which began in Mohali on January 11.



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 17

As long as this traffic awareness song, being played on a loudspeaker at a busy intersection here, extols the virtues of following the rules, no one seems to bother. But as soon as the singer in a melodic voice cautions Bullet riders creating noise pollution using modified silencers — “Pehle ta patakhe tussi marde, hun te police ne patakhe tuade puaney (those who’ve been creating noise pollution, police will now haul you up)” — heads turn.

Such is the effect of song “Traffic Challan”, sung by Mohali traffic police ASI Sukhdev Lahoria, being played these days on the busy Phase 7-8 traffic intersection.

Besides warning the offenders against Rs 5,000 challan for creating noise pollution, the two-minute song cajoles road users into driving safely, cautions them not to mix drinking with driving and warns motorists against jumping the red light. In his chaste Punjabi, he urges road users to change habits... “pehle ta tussi si pollution khalaarde (causing pollution has been a norm)”.

Lahoria, 47, posted in the challan section of the RTA office, has written, sung and composed the song for the Road Safety Week, which began on January 11 in Mohali. The song will be part of a road show, which began on Monday from the Phase 3-5 light points and will pass through busy intersections of the city.

Lahoria says he and his son Samar are fond of singing. They recorded the song at latter’s studio in TDI City and presented it to his seniors, who liked the idea. “It took me 10 days to write the song and another to record it with an ensemble of the sarangi, harmonium and tumbi. Soon a video will be shot and uploaded on YouTube,” he says.

Lahoria, who hails from Majaat village in Mohali, had also sung and recorded a song on Covid-19 during the pandemic.

While the song may draw attention due to its lyrics, not many motorists seem to follow his advice as they continue to violate traffic rules with impunity. A schoolgoing teenager whizzes past the picket on a Bullet motorcycle without even bothering to see the traffic lights. Lahoria says: “It has not even been a week. It takes time to change the attitude of people. Let’s hope it happens soon.

