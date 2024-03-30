 Mohali cops arrest three aides of US-based gang : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Mohali cops arrest three aides of US-based gang

Mohali cops arrest three aides of US-based gang

Recover .30-bore pistol, 15 rounds, SUV from them

Mohali cops arrest three aides of US-based gang

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The Mohali State Special Operating Cell (SSOC) dismantled the criminal network being operated by USA-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of the Chaura Madhre gang with the arrest of three operatives. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said a .30 bore-pistol and 15 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Lovejit Singh alias Love Khakh of Khakh village in Tarn Taran; Gursewak Singh alias Bamb of Goindwal Sahib; and Bahadur Khan alias Khan Bhagdana of Fatehgarh Sahib. The police have also impounded their SUV vehicle.

The three suspects were wanted in many cases, including murders, attempted murders, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, and others. The DGP said they had been living in Mohali by concealing their identities.

The DGP said, “Preliminary investigations revealed the suspects were in contact with narcotic smuggler and gangster Pavittar Chaura and were hatching a conspiracy to carry out targeted murders, among other criminal activities. Pavittar Chaura has formed a close association with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) member Lakhbir Singh Landa.”

DIG Counter Intelligence J Elanchezian said, following reliable inputs, police teams from Mohali SSOC conducted a raid at a flat in Mohali and apprehended the suspects. He added that Lovejit Singh, alias Love Khakh, was a proclaimed offender (PO), and Gursewak Bamb was wanted by the Tarn Taran police for an attempt to murder.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the SSOC police station

in Mohali.

