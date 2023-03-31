Mohali cops brace for April 1 events

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 30

The police are likely to be on their toes on April 1 with an IPL match scheduled for the day and the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) announcing to resume its protest over ‘Bandi Singhs’.

In a joint statement, leaders of the morcha, Bapu Gurcharan Singh, advocate Amar Singh Chahal, Pal Singh France, counsel Dilsher Singh and Jaswinder Singh Rajpura stated that they were betrayed by the state government that had promised to transfer Jagtar Singh Hawara to a jail in Punjab before March 31. Now, the morcha would send a 31-member delegation to the residence of the Punjab CM. But this time, they are yet to announce the place from where they will start the protest.

Gurcharan Singh said, “Now, we are forced to resume the 31-member delegation protest from April 1.”

Meanwhile, Mohali SSP Sandep Garg said they were chalking out plans to tackle the emerging law and order situation in the city.