Mohali cops bust extortion module

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

The police have busted an extortion module with the arrest of one of its members from TDI Wellington City, Sector 117, here. The members, who are active in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, extort money from their victims in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal Kumar (19), a resident of Maloya. He worked at a local salon. The police have recovered one .32-bore pistol along with two cartridges from his possession.

AIG (SSOC), SAS Nagar, Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said following several reports of extortion attempts and threat calls made by an individual, claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the police launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. After intelligence gathering, the police teams were able to identify Vishal and his accomplice, Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Ghangroli village, Samana, Patiala, as the prime suspects, he said.

The police teams from the SSOC raided the possible hideouts of the suspects and arrested Vishal from TDI Wellington City while he was going to meet Kashmir Singh, who was suspected to have taken shelter in the area. He could not be arrested and the police teams were looking for him, he said.

Kashmir Singh used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons, including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and adjoining areas, while Vishal intimidated their victims and collected extortion money from them.

Both suspects had attacked the house of the “SKULL” club owner in Mohali on May 11 with the intention of extorting money from him, he said, adding that further investigations are on.

A case has been registered under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

