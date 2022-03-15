Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Were seen riding Merc owned by AAP MLA Kulwant-led realty firm; say no link with gunshots

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 14

The police have questioned two persons seen in a Mercedes car, registered in the name of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), owned by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, for allegedly threatening the staff of Brew Bros, a microbrewery, after two gunshots were fired in Sector 80 on Thursday night, but did not find any link with the firing.

The police are yet to nab the two bike-borne youths who fired the two gunshots. A case under Sections 386, 406, 527 and 134 of the IPC and under the Arms Act and the IT Act has been registered against two unknown persons at the Sohana police station.

One of the four owners of the microbrewery, Amanpreet Singh, alleged that the firing incident was a fallout of political rivalry between former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s family and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. Mohali SSP Harjeet Singh said, “We have questioned two persons, Sunny and Ravinder, who had taken the car from JLPL company associate Gavvy. The vehicle is registered in the name of JLPL, owned by realtor Kulwant Singh. During the investigation, no link has been found between the firing and the car-borne youths. The two youths, who fired the gunshots, are yet to be traced. One ransom call was from an international number while the other was from another state.”

The police said one of the two car-borne youths was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Co-owner Amanpreet Singh said, “We have family relations with the Sidhu family, but there are no business relations. Two car-borne youths abused our staff around 1 am and threatened that such an act would be repeated again if the microbrewery was not closed forever. We have come to know that the vehicle is registered in the name of JLPL. A few eyewitnesses said one of the car-borne youths was his nephew and the other his friend.”

The police have stationed a PCR vehicle in the parking lot, but the co-owner alleged that on Sunday night, “a suspicious car was parked on the rear side of the microbrewery with two youths. They were filming the persons and vehicles in the area. Later, they fled the spot,” he said.

Two bike-borne unidentified youths fired two gunshots outside a microbrewery in Sector 80 after the manager got an extortion call demanding Rs40 lakh, the police said.

The complainant, Harpreet Singh, stated that he had got a WhatsApp call from an international number through which the caller identified himself as Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded Rs40 lakh from him, failing which he threatened him of dire consequences. On Thursday night around 11.30 pm, two unidentified youths fired a gunshot into the air and another at the Brew Bros microbrewery premises and fled from the spot. The staff said later, two youths in a Mercedes car came and threatened them.

Fallout of political rivalry?

One of the four owners of the microbrewery, Amanpreet Singh, alleged that the firing incident was a fallout of political rivalry between former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s family and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. The AAP candidate had defeated Sidhu by a big margin in the Assembly elections.

CCTV wasn’t functional

The CCTV of the microbrewery was not functional at the time of the incident, said the police. The footage was taken from a nearby eatery. Owners said it was accidentally unplugged, but was made operational and the car footage was taken from it.

