Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Mohali, March 14

The police have questioned two persons seen in a Mercedes car, registered in the name of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), owned by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, for allegedly threatening the staff of Brew Bros, a microbrewery, after two gunshots were fired in Sector 80 on Thursday night, but did not find any link with the firing.

The police are yet to nab the two bike-borne youths who fired the two gunshots. A case under Sections 386, 406, 527 and 134 of the IPC and under the Arms Act and the IT Act has been registered against two unknown persons at the Sohana police station.

One of the four owners of the microbrewery, Amanpreet Singh, alleged that the firing incident was a fallout of political rivalry between former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s family and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. Mohali SSP Harjeet Singh said, “We have questioned two persons, Sunny and Ravinder, who had taken the car from JLPL company associate Gavvy. The vehicle is registered in the name of JLPL, owned by realtor Kulwant Singh. During the investigation, no link has been found between the firing and the car-borne youths. The two youths, who fired the gunshots, are yet to be traced. One ransom call was from an international number while the other was from another state.”

The police said one of the two car-borne youths was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Co-owner Amanpreet Singh said, “We have family relations with the Sidhu family, but there are no business relations. Two car-borne youths abused our staff around 1 am and threatened that such an act would be repeated again if the microbrewery was not closed forever. We have come to know that the vehicle is registered in the name of JLPL. A few eyewitnesses said one of the car-borne youths was his nephew and the other his friend.”

The police have stationed a PCR vehicle in the parking lot, but the co-owner alleged that on Sunday night, “a suspicious car was parked on the rear side of the microbrewery with two youths. They were filming the persons and vehicles in the area. Later, they fled the spot,” he said.

Fallout of political rivalry?

One of the four owners of the microbrewery, Amanpreet Singh, alleged that the firing incident was a fallout of political rivalry between former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s family and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. The AAP candidate had defeated Sidhu by a big margin in the Assembly elections.

CCTV wasn’t functional

The CCTV of the microbrewery was not functional at the time of the incident, said the police. The footage was taken from a nearby eatery. Owners said it was accidentally unplugged, but was made operational and the car footage was taken from it.