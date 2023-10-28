Mohali cops install suggestion boxes to reach out to public

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

The Mohali police have installed around 100 suggestion boxes in public places, seeking inputs from people regarding drug menace and anti-social elements besides public grievances regarding the working of police officials.

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, "All four police stations in the City-2 area have suggestion boxes so that police-public coordination is optimal. The identity of the suggestion giver will be kept secret."

DSP (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “All four police stations in the City-2 area have suggestion boxes so that police-public coordination is optimal. The identity of the suggestion giver will be kept secret.”

The police have decided to put up suggestion boxes at different places in villages and mohallas of all the police stations in Mohali. People can post any complaint or suggestion in these boxes anonymously. These boxes will be opened under the supervision of senior police officials and complaints will be redressed.

In many cases, it is seen that in case of harassment by miscreants, girl students of schools and colleges are not able to complain about the incident due to social fear. “We will put these suggestion boxes outside schools and colleges as well to enable girls fearlessly inform the police about such wrong elements. This will help curb such cases,” Bal said.

On the occasion, specially prepared suggestion cards were distributed among sarpanches of different villages, patriarchs and councillors of Mohali.

MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the new initiative. SP (City) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, SP Amandeep Singh Brar, Sohana police station SHO Jaskaran Singh Sekhon, Phase 8 police station SHO Himmat Singh and Aerocity police station SHO Sarabjit Singh Cheema were present on the occasion.

