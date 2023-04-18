Mohali cops nab kingpin of child traffickers’ gang

Mohali, April 17
The police have arrested a Mansa resident, alleged kingpin, in a child trafficking case registered in January this year.
The suspect, Sunny Dev, was absconding for more than three months, but was nabbed by a police team from his home on April 15. He was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody for four days. A co-accused, Lumbar of Mansa, is absconding.
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Patiala resident Charanvir Singh, his wife Parvinder Kaur, alias Sakshi, and Faridkot resident Manjinder Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur were arrested on January 30. A five-day-old child was rescued from the Patiala University couple after which two more children, an eight-month-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old, were rescued from them. The suspects had bought two more children, but they had died.”
He said Sunny was the kingpin of the gang and Lumbar was his accomplice.
It also come to light that the gang used to steal newborn babies and sell them to childless couples.
The suspects were booked under Sections 370 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Sohana police station on January 28.
