Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali, December 30

The Mohali police have divided the district in six circles and deputed six SP-rank officers, 12 DSP-rank officers, 22 SHOs and 985 police personnel to maintain law and order on the New Year’s Eve.

As many as 57 checkpoints will be set up to keep a check on anti-social elements. SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg police patrol parties had been deployed at crowded places and markets. At the checkpoints, arrangements had been made for videography, alcometers and e-challan machines. Drunken driving and rowdy behaviour of revellers would be dealt with strictly, he said.

To maintain law and order, the district administration has ordered clubs, hotels, eateries, shops and street vends to shut shop at 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

